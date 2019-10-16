Fed's Evans: Another rate cut would boost his confidence in inflation

Economic data still seem pretty good

Economy seems to be navigating risks pretty well

Repo strain showed reserves got too low and too concentrated

"I think we've adjusted things in a pretty good place. Another rate cut would make me more confident that inflation was well-positioned to go up to 2%, absolutely."

"I could imagine making a full-throated case that we should have more accommodative policy, just to absolutely make sure we should be getting inflation up closer to 2% than undershooting 2%, and so you could argue that."

These comments are more-dovish than the earlier headlines.

