Fed's Evans: Another rate cut would boost his confidence in inflation

More from Evans:

  • Economic data still seem pretty good
  • Economy seems to be navigating risks pretty well
  • Repo strain showed reserves got too low and too concentrated
  • "I think we've adjusted things in a pretty good place. Another rate cut would make me more confident that inflation was well-positioned to go up to 2%, absolutely."
  • "I could imagine making a full-throated case that we should have more accommodative policy, just to absolutely make sure we should be getting inflation up closer to 2% than undershooting 2%, and so you could argue that."
These comments are more-dovish than the earlier headlines.

