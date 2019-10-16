Fed's Evans: Another rate cut would boost his confidence in inflation
More from Evans:
- Economic data still seem pretty good
- Economy seems to be navigating risks pretty well
- Repo strain showed reserves got too low and too concentrated
- "I think we've adjusted things in a pretty good place. Another rate cut would make me more confident that inflation was well-positioned to go up to 2%, absolutely."
- "I could imagine making a full-throated case that we should have more accommodative policy, just to absolutely make sure we should be getting inflation up closer to 2% than undershooting 2%, and so you could argue that."
These comments are more-dovish than the earlier headlines.