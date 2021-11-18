Fed's Evans: Expects good momentum in 2022

Expects a good market momentum for US economy well into 2022



Optimistic about 2022



labor market will continue to improve next year as more people come back into the labor force



Expects unemployment to go below 4% maybe like 3.5% next year



We are looking at some pretty substantial increases in labor costs



Supply chain issues will last longer into 2022 then would like but am optimistic



There's a long way to go before we get to price inflation getting embedded through expectations



We positioned ourselves quite well



By mid-2022 can assess the employment situation, fiscal situation, inflationary pressures and how much we should adjust stance of monetary policy



Rate hikes could begin next year



Rate hikes could also begin in 2023 depending on inflation



We may have to lean into slightly more restrictive policy than was expected six months ago



Policy adjustments can be relatively gradual



Expect will be making adjustments to monetary policy in 2022 and 2023



September Fed economic projections are a little stale



Am more open-minded to adjustments in monetary policy in 2022

I don't worry about two vibrant the labor market, but must measure it against if inflation is running too hot



Evan's comments are a notch up toward more hawkish