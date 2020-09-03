Fed's Evans: Highly accommodative policy appropriate 'for some time to come'
Comments from the Chicago Fed President:
- Outcome-based forward guidance for interest rates and bond-buying could be beneficial in the 'not-too-distant' future
- More fiscal relief is needed
- Long way to go before economy back to normal
- Sees economic activity curbed until virus controlled
- Sees late-2022 return to peak economic levels if virus is controlled
- Inflation to run under Fed's 2% goal 'for some time'
- Expect unemployment around 9% at year end