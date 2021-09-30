Fed's Evans: Inflation expectations have not been getting out of hand

Burst of higher inflation now will give way to lower numbers ahead; watching expectations will be key

Supply shocks are a big part of current high inflation readings

There's no way to sugarcoat the way higher prices are affecting people

He makes a good point about higher prices leading to lower prices. Used auto prices are going to come down so that spike will be a deflationary in the future. Will that be the same with everything? Will those spikes lead to higher wages? That's the much tougher question answer.





From my perspective, I'm impressed by how quickly the market has turned to inflation as the main theme from China. Just a week ago every headline was about Evergrande.





Inflation has a way of getting people nervous. I guess that's what happens when you spend 15 years building a an epic bond bubble.

