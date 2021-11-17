Fed's Evans says he is looking for inflationary pressure to fall
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
- looking for inflationary pressures to recede, will be monitoring this well in the middle of 2022
- would not be surprised if the unemployment rate is 4.5% by the end of 2021
- had expected a more resilient supply chain than what we have seen
On his supply chain comment. These Fed officials have a handle on financial issues but are often out of touch with what is happening in the real economy. How can anyone not be aware of the just-in-time economy and how easily its upset?