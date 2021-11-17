Fed's Evans says he is looking for inflationary pressure to fall

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans

looking for inflationary pressures to recede, will be monitoring this well in the middle of 2022

would not be surprised if the unemployment rate is 4.5% by the end of 2021

had expected a more resilient supply chain than what we have seen





On his supply chain comment. These Fed officials have a handle on financial issues but are often out of touch with what is happening in the real economy. How can anyone not be aware of the just-in-time economy and how easily its upset?







