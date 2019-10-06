Fed's George says if data points weaker easier policy may be appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George

says in current circumstances, concern about low inflation seems unnecessary

says muted inflation would not warrant policy response unless downside risks materialize

would be realistic to accept fluctuations by as much as 100 bps around fed's 2% target

if data points to broadly weaker economy, adjusting policy 'may be appropriate'

risks to outlook include trade policy uncertainty, weaker global growth

says leaving US rates unchanged would have been appropriate; cites moderate growth, record-low unemployment, benign inflation outlook

global trends important factor in keeping US inflation muted

sees ongoing trade dispute as disinflationary for US

says price trends in health care, college tuition are also reducing US inflation









