Fed's George: Unemployment is not generating much price pressure at the moment

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from George in Kansas City:

  • Natural rate of US unemployment could be lower
These are preliminary comments. We will keep an eye out for anything market moving. George is a hawk so anything slightly dovish could have an effect.

More:
  • Will continue to see economic growth around trend
  • Trade, tariffs and global growth are risks to US outlook
  • She is prepared to adjust her view of appropriate monetary policy should downside risks materialize
  • Uncertainty can cause business to pull back

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose