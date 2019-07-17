Fed's George: Unemployment is not generating much price pressure at the moment
Comments from George in Kansas City:
- Natural rate of US unemployment could be lower
These are preliminary comments. We will keep an eye out for anything market moving. George is a hawk so anything slightly dovish could have an effect.
More:
- Will continue to see economic growth around trend
- Trade, tariffs and global growth are risks to US outlook
- She is prepared to adjust her view of appropriate monetary policy should downside risks materialize
- Uncertainty can cause business to pull back