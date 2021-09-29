Fed's Harker does not expect a hike until late 2022 or early 2023

It will soon be time to begin slow and methodical taper

Expects GDP growth to come in around 6.5% in 2021 before moderating to about 3.5% in 2022

Inflation should come in around 4% for 2021 and a bit over 2% for 2022

This is basically the consensus market and Fed view at this point. A rate hike is 80% priced in for Dec 2022.







As for his forecasts, I think it will be tough to get 6.5% this year as H2 slows on supply chain bottlenecks. That will also push up inflation in 2022.







More: