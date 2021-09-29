Fed's Harker does not expect a hike until late 2022 or early 2023

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Philly Fed President:

Harker Philly
  • It will soon be time to begin slow and methodical taper
  • Expects GDP growth to come in around 6.5% in 2021 before moderating to about 3.5% in 2022
  • Inflation should come in around 4% for 2021 and a bit over 2% for 2022
This is basically the consensus market and Fed view at this point. A rate hike is 80% priced in for Dec 2022.

As for his forecasts, I think it will be tough to get 6.5% this year as H2 slows on supply chain bottlenecks. That will also push up inflation in 2022.

More:
  • Doesn't see potential changes in Fed leadership really changing the course of monetary policy
  • He would support starting taper as soon as November and finishing by mid-2022

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose