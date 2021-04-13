Feds Harker expects slower GDP growth in 2021
Philadelphia Fed president discusses economic outlook for the USFed's Harker discusses the economic outlook for the US at the virtual event hosted by the Delaware state chamber of commerce.
His prepared text is congruent with the Fedspeak of late, although he does expect slower growth vs the Fed consensus of 6%. Harker sees growth in 2021 of 5% to 6%.
He agrees that Fed policy is going to remain steady for now and that the unemployment rate will fall throughout the year although he does not put a number on it.