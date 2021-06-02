Fed's Harker: Inflation will be close to 3% for 2021

Fed Harker speaking

GDP could grow by 7% in 2021 before moderating to 3% 2022



forecasts inflation close to 3% for 2021



maybe time to at least think about thinking about tapering the 120 billion in monthly bond and mortgage-backed security purchases



we will remove accommodation carefully and methodically as the economy continues to strengthen



Fed planning to keep the federal funds rate low for a long time



vaccine hesitancy and novel Covid 19 variants presented a downside risk to the recovery



fiscal monetary accommodation present and upside risk on inflation



increased savings and reduce the debt loads set the table for a recovery that can be long and durable



he expects job creation to pick up in the coming months and labor force return to pre-pandemic trends next summer



The Fed is shifting more toward thinking about QE reduction, but as far as changes in the Fed Funds rate, the Fed is a long way toward tightening.