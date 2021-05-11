Feds Harker: No reason to withdraw monetary policy support yet

Philadelphia Feds Patrick Harker speaking at a virtual event hosted by CFA society of Philadelphia.





increase covert 19 vaccinations, falling US case rates and fiscal stimulus should stoke economic growth in 2021



US GDP could grow by 7% before moderating to 3% growth in 2022



Hesitancy of some people to get vaccinated possibility of new coronavirus variance are downside risks



Extremely disappointing April jobs report most likely an outlier



Labor force returning to pre-pandemic trend sometime next summer



Searth of childcare, concerns about virus and inconsistent recovery or slowing job growth



Is some upside risk to increase inflation, and federal monitor closely



Forecasts 2.3% headline inflation for 2021 with core at 2%







Harker is not a voting member until 2023.