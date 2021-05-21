Fed's Harker: Pandemic as exasperate labor shortages for skilled labor

Pandemic has exasperated labor shortages for skilled labor in manufacturing and some other sectors

Issues with childcare is keeping some women out of the labor force



There is a question about whether unemployment benefits are affecting labor force. He says these factors are temporary. It is affecting some people but it's not the only factor



Children and elder care along with transportation are holding some workers back



Unemployment benefits will run off over next couple of months



He is more worried about giving people the sense that it's safe to return to work



Fed to start having conversation about tapering sooner rather than later



Fed needs to file the playbook of removing accommodation carefully and methodically so that it doesn't surprise the markets



He is looking for continued strength in labor market before the Fed starts the tapering process.

Need about 11 million jobs added to close jobs whole.



Harker wants to see the inflation averaging 2% over time



Putting the economy back on line after shutdowns is going to take time.



He is quite optimistic



He is concerned about rising home prices locking out low and moderate income families



Harker does not have a vote on the FOMC this year. He will be a voting member in 2023

