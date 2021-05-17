Fed's Kaplan sees GDP 6.4% this year, unemployment rate down to 4%

Dallas Fed President Kaplan is speaking

He has been an advocate of beginning to discuss FOMC tapering, most recent comments are here

From a Q&A he is participating in:

says forecast calls for GDP to grow by 6.4% in 2021

unemployment rate to drift down to 4%

many workers who made $12 to $15 an hour are reluctant to enter full-time jobs because unemployment benefits are generous

says it would be wise to clearly communicate on plans to taper bond buying, says again that he is in favour of talking about tapering sooner rather than later

house prices are at historically high levels

says he wonders if increased investor interest in single-family homes is a side effect of Fed's asset purchases

sees elevated inflation due to supply/demand imbalances

says its uncertain how long these imbalances are going to last

inflation is expected top moderate next year but there is uncertainty









