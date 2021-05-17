Fed's Kaplan sees GDP 6.4% this year, unemployment rate down to 4%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Dallas Fed President Kaplan is speaking 

From a Q&A he is participating in:
  • says forecast calls for GDP to grow by 6.4% in 2021
  • unemployment rate to drift down to 4% 
  •  many workers who made $12 to $15 an hour are reluctant to enter full-time jobs because unemployment benefits are generous
  • says it would be wise to clearly communicate on plans to taper bond buying, says again that he is in favour of talking about tapering sooner rather than later
  • house prices are at historically high levels
  • says he wonders if increased investor interest in single-family homes is a side effect of Fed's asset purchases
  •  sees elevated inflation due to supply/demand imbalances
  • says its uncertain how long these imbalances are going to last 
  • inflation is expected top moderate next year but there is uncertainty 

 more to come  

