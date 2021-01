Kaplan is head of the Dallas Federal Reserve branch, speaking at a 'Town Hall' event.

The headline is his 2020 look-back, and for 2021 so far he is projecting a 'rough' first few months due to the surging number of virus cases (and associated illness, hospitalisations and deaths). Neverthelss he is bullish for Q1 GDP, suggesting it will be positive, and also for 2021 as a whole, projecting +5% GDP.