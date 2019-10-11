Fed's Kaplan: To the extent it removes uncertainty, China-US deal could be a positive

Comments from Kaplan:

  • We have to wait and see how events on US-China trade unfold
  • Says he wants to be patient on assessing data, has open mind going into October meeting
  • In light of liquidity needs it is appropriate to increase Fed's balance sheet
  • Buying Treasury bills is not QE; it's a technical adjustment
Kaplan has morphed into a consistent dove and he's not-so-dovish here. I'm worried that an Oct 30 cut won't come.

