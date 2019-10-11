Fed's Kaplan: To the extent it removes uncertainty, China-US deal could be a positive

We have to wait and see how events on US-China trade unfold

Says he wants to be patient on assessing data, has open mind going into October meeting

In light of liquidity needs it is appropriate to increase Fed's balance sheet

Buying Treasury bills is not QE; it's a technical adjustment

Kaplan has morphed into a consistent dove and he's not-so-dovish here. I'm worried that an Oct 30 cut won't come.

