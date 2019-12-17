Fed's Kaplan: We're at or past full employment, not much slack is left
Comments from the Dallas Fed president in New York
- Expects economy to grow by about 2% next year and for inflation pressures to remain muted
- Power has shifted from the sellers of goods to the buyer, making it difficult for businesses to pass on higher costs
- We can run a tighter labor force than we have historically without pricing pressure
- Tech-enabled disruption is limiting the pricing power of business
The headlines sound hawkish but he's saying that inflation isn't coming so there's no need to hike.