Fed's Kaplan: Would take material change in econ. outlook to support a rate change
Fed's Kaplan speaking to reporters in New York
Speaking to reporters in New York the Fed's Kaplan says:
- Would need a material change in outlook to support a rate change
- Risks more balanced relative to earlier in the year
- Should examine how rules treat treasuries versus reserves
- Trade uncertainty is about more than just China
- Growing corporate debt is a potential risk to economy and likely to be an amplifier in a downturn