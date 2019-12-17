Fed's Kaplan: Would take material change in econ. outlook to support a rate change

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Kaplan speaking to reporters in New York 

Speaking to reporters in New York the Fed's Kaplan says:
  • Would need a material change in outlook to support a rate change
  • Risks more balanced relative to earlier in the year
  • Should examine how rules treat treasuries versus reserves
  • Trade uncertainty is about more than just China
  • Growing corporate debt is a potential risk to economy and likely to be an amplifier in a downturn

