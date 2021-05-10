Weekend - Fed's Kashkari says the US labor market remains in a “deep hole”, needs aggressive support

Catching up on some weekend commentary from Neel Kashkari, head of the Federal Reserve branch in Minneapolis, speaking in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

"We are still somewhere between 8 and 10 million jobs below where we were before the pandemic"

"We still are in a deep hole and we still need to do everything we can to put those folks back to work more quickly"

"We at the Federal Reserve are doing everything we can to accelerate that job-market recovery"

Friday's US jobs report was a huge miss on estimates:









