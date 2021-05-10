Weekend - Fed's Kashkari says the US labor market remains in a “deep hole”, needs aggressive support
Catching up on some weekend commentary from Neel Kashkari, head of the Federal Reserve branch in Minneapolis, speaking in an interview with CBS on Sunday.
- "We are still somewhere between 8 and 10 million jobs below where we were before the pandemic"
- "We still are in a deep hole and we still need to do everything we can to put those folks back to work more quickly"
- "We at the Federal Reserve are doing everything we can to accelerate that job-market recovery"
There is nothing surprising in Kashkari's remarks.
Friday's US jobs report was a huge miss on estimates:
- Goldman Sachs - NFP huge miss reduces the chance of a 2021 Federal Reserve taper
- US April non-farm payrolls +266K vs +1000K expected
- ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Jobs miss sparks a wild ride
Officials at the US central bank are all doves at the money. But, if you want a spectrum of doves to hawks Kashkari is right at the dovish end indeed:
I posted that pic last week, comes via BoA.