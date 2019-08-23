Fed's Mester: I'm particularly focused on US consumers

US less exposed that Europe on trade and consumer goods

Are we slowing towards trend? Or something deeper?

I'm going to take next few weeks before FOMC to look at data

Weakness in business investment could spill over into hiring

I supported leaving rates the same at prior meeting

I haven't made up my mind about this meeting, I'm open minded

If economy continues where it is, I would probably say we should keep things where they are

Bond investors obviously have a more pessimistic view than most economists

Business contacts are always mentioning trade uncertainty, but they largely say demand is good

Wages have been moving up

It's normal that interest rates are higher than Europe and Japan

What happens abroad affects our economy but we have to be focused on the US



Right now my outlook is that we're in a good spot but we need to be attuned to risks

She repeatedly highlighted the consumer as a risk. Mester rarely shows her hand even though she's a hawk. I get the sense she can be tilted either way. In any case, she's not a voter now or in 2020.

