Fed's Mester due to speak at the top of the hour

Speaking on diversity and central-bank communication









The Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour. She is speaking on diversity and central-bank communication. There are likely to be questions and answers if her prepared text does not include comments on the economy or monetary policy.





On May 14 Mester said







We're really focused on inflation expectations

We see inflation above 2% this year and then going back down

We should expect month-to-month volatility in data On May 9 she said:

On May 9 she said: