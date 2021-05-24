Fed's Mester due to speak at the top of the hour

Speaking on diversity and central-bank communication


The Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour. She is speaking on diversity and central-bank communication.  There are likely to be questions and answers if her prepared text does not include comments on the economy or monetary policy. 

On May 14 Mester said

  • We're really focused on inflation expectations
  • We see inflation above 2% this year and then going back down
  • We should expect month-to-month volatility in data
On May 9 she said:
  • Says she wants to see more strength in the labor market
  • Childcare is a significant issue
  • I don't think benefits are a main issue but it helps to put people in a position to make the decision to stay home and look after the kids or wait for the vaccine
  • Supply chain issues are affecting certain products and commodities 'very much so in their pricing'
  • My expectation is that we'll end the year above 2% inflation but when that unwinds, we'll see it fall again in 2022
  • I'm particularly focused on inflation expectations -- I'll be looking at surveys and market based measures -- to see them rising and at what pace they're rising above 2%


