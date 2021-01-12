Fed's Mester: Mon pol will not need to change so long as medium-term outlook remains intact
Comments from Mester:
- Monetary and fiscal policy will both be needed to limit lasting damage to the economy
- Some of the downside risks have lessened
- There is a high degree of uncertainty around the outlook
- Resilience by the economy suggests possibility that post-vaccine economy could be stronger than expected
- Policymakers stand prepared to respond appropriately to foster a broad-base, sustainable recovery
At the start of January, she said stronger growth this year would not require change in policy because she expects economy will still be far from Fed's employment and inflation goals. She's not exactly doubling down on that. In Oct/Nov she was talking about the Fed lengthening maturities.