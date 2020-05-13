Coming Up!
Fed's Mester on CNBC: We could see some improvement in the 2nd half of the year
Cleveland Fed Pres. Loretta Mester
- We will will need more support from fiscal side of things
- Could see some improvement in 2nd half of year
- At the Fed we are always looking to use our tools to support the economy
- Negative interest rates is not part of active discussion, but the Fed never says never
- There would be a lot of problems using negative interest rates
- negative interest is not part of active discussion
- asset purchases, forward guidance tools have served us well
- the Fed is not trying to stand in for the real economy
- The Fed and fiscal policy is trying to build a bridge over the period of a shutdown
- When we get to the point to reopen the economy, we will be in a position to recover
