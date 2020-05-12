Fed's Mester says further direct fiscal support is needed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Loretta Mester is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

  • says this is the worst and speediest deterioration in the labor market many of us have ever seen
  • says second quarter will show the most severe effects on the economy
  •  baseline outlook is for economy to begin to grow again in 2nd half as some stay-at-home restrictions lifted
  •  says more pessimistic scenario with surge in new coronavirus cases requiring more shutdowns is almost as likely as baseline
  • further direct fiscal support is needed to avoid longer-lasting damage to the economy
  •  there has been improvement in market functioning since fed launched emergency lending facilities
  •  she expects inflation to remain low for remainder of year and some time to come

