Fed's Mester: Yield curve control is a discussion for a future phase

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Cleveland Fed President Lorena Mester on Bloomberg TV:

  • China trade tension is another source of uncertainty
  • No decisions taken on yield-curve control
  • Sees policy support via forward guidance and asset buying
  • Recovery could be slow, hard to imagine it as V-shaped
  • Sees second phase of monetary policy to support recovery
Mester is certainly hinting at more action but a move in June is unlikely. Today is the final day before the blackout period but we will hear from Powell at 11 am ET (1500 GMT).


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose