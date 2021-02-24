Fed's Powell: Bond buying will continue the current pace

Fed's Powell testifies before House Committee on Financial Services





Bond buying will continue our current pace until see the actual data moving closer to inflation, employment goals



This will be the year in which the Fed engages with public on digital dollar



Communicate as far in advance as possible on progress



could will need legislative authority for for digital dollar



there is a lot of slack in the labor market



there is a long way to go to maximum employment



Fed is doing outreach research, consultation on climate risk to financial institutions he is confident that can reach 2% inflation and moderately exceeded



we want to see inflation expectations anchored at 2% not below



we believe we can do it, we will do it, it may take more than 3 years



US stocks have scene the S&P index moved back toward unchanged and marginally positive. The Dow industrial average has also moved back into the black.. Disney shares have moved above $200 for the 1st time.





The NASDAQ index still lags with a decline of -0.69% at 13372.24. But that is still off its lows of 13286.59.







More Powell highlights: