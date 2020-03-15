Fed's Powell says he does not think negative rates in the US are appropriate
Post Federal Open Market Committee meeting press conference underway right now:
Earlier from the call:
- Coronavirus - Fed's Powell says US economy was on solid footing going into this
- Fed's Powell says there will be no FOMC meeting this week - action today instead
