Fed's Rosengren: We have to be careful not to ease too much when we don't have significant problems

Comments from the Boston Fed President on Bloomberg TV:





We're supposed to focus on unemployment and inflation in the US

There are costs to easing when it's unnecessary

We have to think about financial stability concerns

We have to think about how much we want consumers to be leveraged going into a downturn

We're in a pretty good spot right now

Forecasts for Q3-Q4 are at 2%, the same as now. There's no slowdown

We obviously had a big move in markets a week ago but it's moved back up

The solution for weakness abroad is for countries abroad to ease or use fiscal stimulus

Low Treasury yields reflect global weakness

The consumer is a risk in the next few corners

It's a good time to sit back and evaluate risks, especially the consumer

I'm certainly going to pay attention to geopolitical concerns between now and Fed meeting -- notes Brexit and Hong Kong

The tariffs have been announced but we're not certain they will go into effect on Sept 1

We need to see what's going to happen and how the economy reacts

The yield curve is an important signal

A lot of the reason that long rates have gone down is because of weak growth and low rates elsewhere

Exports are a relatively small percentage of our economy

Unless growth looks like it's slowing down below 2% forecast, I don't see a lot of reason to take action

There are other reasons for why the yield curve is what it is

Ideally we'd be seeing more fiscal expansion in foreign countries

I'm expecting inflation to converge towards 2%

We need to stay focused on Fed goals

We have to be focused on how bad global conditions get

Just because other countries are weak doesn't mean will be weak as well and doesn't mean we have to ease

Is this the right stage in the cycle to be encouraging people to take on more debt?

This is a time to be focused on the data and not give a lot of forward guidance

Very likely we'll end up doing QE in the next recession



I think he wasn't as hawkish as might have been feared. He's certainly open to changing his mind, so that's a bit more dovish. As it stands now, he sounds like he's going to dissent again.





This quote pretty much sums it up: "I'm not saying there aren't circumstances where I'm willing to ease, I just want to see evidence that we are actually going into something that's more of a slowdown."

