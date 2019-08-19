Fed's Rosengren: We have to be careful not to ease too much when we don't have significant problems

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Boston Fed President on Bloomberg TV:

Rosengren
  • We're supposed to focus on unemployment and inflation in the US
  • There are costs to easing when it's unnecessary
  • We have to think about financial stability concerns
  • We have to think about how much we want consumers to be leveraged going into a downturn
  • We're in a pretty good spot right now
  • Forecasts for Q3-Q4 are at 2%, the same as now. There's no slowdown
  • We obviously had a big move in markets a week ago but it's moved back up
  • The solution for weakness abroad is for countries abroad to ease or use fiscal stimulus
  • Low Treasury yields reflect global weakness
  • The consumer is a risk in the next few corners
  • It's a good time to sit back and evaluate risks, especially the consumer
  • I'm certainly going to pay attention to geopolitical concerns between now and Fed meeting -- notes Brexit and Hong Kong
  • The tariffs have been announced but we're not certain they will go into effect on Sept 1
  • We need to see what's going to happen and how the economy reacts
  • The yield curve is an important signal
  • A lot of the reason that long rates have gone down is because of weak growth and low rates elsewhere
  • Exports are a relatively small percentage of our economy
  • Unless growth looks like it's slowing down below 2% forecast, I don't see a lot of reason to take action
  • There are other reasons for why the yield curve is what it is
  • Ideally we'd be seeing more fiscal expansion in foreign countries
  • I'm expecting inflation to converge towards 2%
  • We need to stay focused on Fed goals
  • We have to be focused on how bad global conditions get
  • Just because other countries are weak doesn't mean will be weak as well and doesn't mean we have to ease
  • Is this the right stage in the cycle to be encouraging people to take on more debt?
  • This is a time to be focused on the data and not give a lot of forward guidance
  • Very likely we'll end up doing QE in the next recession
I think he wasn't as hawkish as might have been feared. He's certainly open to changing his mind, so that's a bit more dovish. As it stands now, he sounds like he's going to dissent again.

This quote pretty much sums it up: "I'm not saying there aren't circumstances where I'm willing to ease, I just want to see evidence that we are actually going into something that's more of a slowdown."

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose