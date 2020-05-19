Fed's Rosengren says policymakers will do what they can

Unemployment rate likely to remain a double-digit levels at year-end, likely to peak around 20%

Households may remain reluctant to spend or to return to work because of public health concerns

Fed facilities helped relieve pressure in short-term funding markets

New main street lending program in coming weeks won't assist everyone but will provide important bridge

Time now for monetary and fiscal policy to act boldly

The nod to fiscal policy is no accident, it's part of a coordinated Fed policy to nudge Congress towards spending more.

