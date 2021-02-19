Fed's Rosengren: Fiscal package currently considered is appropriately big
Fed's Rosengren speaking
- Fiscal package that is being considered right now is appropriately big
- Given disruptions in labor market, fiscal and monetary policy response should be aggressive
- We can worry about fiscal sustainability issues once we get closer to full employment
- There is time to pull back on policy if economy comes back faster than were expecting
- He is hopeful recovery will be strong enough to reach full employment within 2 years
- Path the full employment depends on what happens with the new virus variance and vaccine distribution.