Fed's Rosengren (non-voter in 2020): Don't need more easing unless the material change

Fed's Rosengren is a nonvoter in 2020

Unlikely US will have economic downturn in 2020



This is a good time to patiently assess economy



Inflation to move a narrow range around 2% Fed goal



Global economy still faces number of downside risks



Don't need more Fed easing unless the material change



Sees unemployment moving around current levels in 2020



Prefers to have a larger balance sheet to boost liquidity in repo markets than to adjust banking regulations



Strength of US households likely to continue to buffer weakness from business investment



US economy is currently in a good place



This is the perfect time to increase the countercyclical capital buffer



Definitely not good news that Boeing keeps having difficulties getting planes up and running



There are good reasons why yield curve is not as good a recession indicator as before, including foreign demand for longer-term securities and treasuries used as a hedge



Rosengren is considered more of a hawk but will not be a voting member on the Fed in 2020. His comments are largely in line with the Fed. The December stock plot shows the Fed is not expected to change policy in 2020.