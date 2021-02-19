Fed's Rosengren: Sees robust recovery underway by H2

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Boston Fed President:

  • Savings built up during pandemic could ultimately lead to significant increases in demand for activities limited by social distancing
  • Repeats that Fed expects o keep rates at near zero levels until 2% inflation target has been reached
  • Economy could face potentially difficult road ahead over the next few months
  • Fed will continue purchases until there is substantially more progress in lowering unemployment rate and raising inflation
  • Without affordable child care and early childhood education, many people will be held back from participating in the labor market
There's nothing new in these comments.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose