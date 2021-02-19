Fed's Rosengren: Sees robust recovery underway by H2

Savings built up during pandemic could ultimately lead to significant increases in demand for activities limited by social distancing

Repeats that Fed expects o keep rates at near zero levels until 2% inflation target has been reached

Economy could face potentially difficult road ahead over the next few months

Fed will continue purchases until there is substantially more progress in lowering unemployment rate and raising inflation

Without affordable child care and early childhood education, many people will be held back from participating in the labor market

There's nothing new in these comments.

