Fed's Rosengren: Sees robust recovery underway by H2
Comments from the Boston Fed President:
- Savings built up during pandemic could ultimately lead to significant increases in demand for activities limited by social distancing
- Repeats that Fed expects o keep rates at near zero levels until 2% inflation target has been reached
- Economy could face potentially difficult road ahead over the next few months
- Fed will continue purchases until there is substantially more progress in lowering unemployment rate and raising inflation
- Without affordable child care and early childhood education, many people will be held back from participating in the labor market
There's nothing new in these comments.