Fed's Rosengren: The economy is in a good place

Fed's Rosengren speaking on Bloomberg television

Pretty close to Fed inflation target

economy is in a good place



residential investment looks like it's picking up



Fed does not have as much policy room as before

little bit worried we have as much room if suffer shock



will need fiscal policy in another downturn



we should think more capital buffers for banks



be we are distorting financial markets to hit inflation



prefers Fed adopting inflation range



don't like negative rates, particularly for the US



negative rates would be pretty disruptive in US



thinks it would be appropriate to have a countercyclical buffer



repo market strains are under control



Rosengren is speaking more cautiously about the economy and policy implications. He does not favor lowering rates however (he voted against the last rate cut). He is a voting member in 2019 but will lose that vote at the turn of the year.