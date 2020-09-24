Fed's Rosengren: There are headwinds ahead for the US economy
Boston Fed Rosengren speakingBoston Fed's Rosengren is speaking in a virtual that and says:
- There are headwinds ahead for the US economy
- We are long way away from reaching the 2% inflation target
- The Fed will not raise rates for several years
- The Fed would potentially raise interest rates if there are financial imbalances.
Yesterday Rosengren mirrored this comment saying he was
- Less optimistic than his colleagues about the US economy
- That the US could face a credit crunch by year-end if the virus worsens
- That the economy is more fragile than the data suggests