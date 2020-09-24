Fed's Rosengren: There are headwinds ahead for the US economy

Boston Fed Rosengren speaking

There are headwinds ahead for the US economy



We are long way away from reaching the 2% inflation target



The Fed will not raise rates for several years



The Fed would potentially raise interest rates if there are financial imbalances. Yesterday Rosengren mirrored this comment saying he was Less optimistic than his colleagues about the US economy



That the US could face a credit crunch by year-end if the virus worsens



That the economy is more fragile than the data suggests

Boston Fed's Rosengren is speaking in a virtual that and says: