A hint that he doesn't see a cut coming?

The Fed funds futures market is showing a 74% chance of a cut on October 30. That's up from 60% on Friday.





Williams is sounding a neutral tone here but he's not a consistent policymaker. He was Mr. Data dependence a few years ago but abandoned that and his dalliances with r* and neutral rates.







He will check the stock market and vote for another cut.