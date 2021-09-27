Feds Williams: Reasonable to think that the tapering could be done by the middle of next year

Feds Williams. New York Fed president and voting member





it could be reasonable for tapering to be done by middle of next year, but timing has not been decided



tapering would be a natural shift and monetary policy stance from where it was before and he is not worried about creating market functioning issues



US economy is on a good trajectory for employment and inflation



Fed officials will collect more data between now and November meeting and come to a conclusion on tapering



on the debt ceiling says treasury market is the center of the global financial system and if it is not able to work that has repercussions around the world



he is open-minded on question of a central bank digital currency



some imbalances between supply and demand may continue into next year



expect inflation to moderate quite a bit next year to at or below 2%



The comments are in line with those of the Fed Chair.





