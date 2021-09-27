Feds Williams: Reasonable to think that the tapering could be done by the middle of next year
Feds Williams. New York Fed president and voting member
- it could be reasonable for tapering to be done by middle of next year, but timing has not been decided
- tapering would be a natural shift and monetary policy stance from where it was before and he is not worried about creating market functioning issues
- US economy is on a good trajectory for employment and inflation
- Fed officials will collect more data between now and November meeting and come to a conclusion on tapering
- on the debt ceiling says treasury market is the center of the global financial system and if it is not able to work that has repercussions around the world
- he is open-minded on question of a central bank digital currency
- some imbalances between supply and demand may continue into next year
- expect inflation to moderate quite a bit next year to at or below 2%
The comments are in line with those of the Fed Chair.
Williams is the president of the New York Fed and as such is a permanent voting member