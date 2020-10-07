Fed's Williams: US economy is starting to recover, but nowhere near we want it to be

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

New York Fed Pres. Williams speaking

  • US economy is starting recover but no where near where we want it to be
  • overall data masks health, economic hardships for communities of color, low-income families
  • economic outlook is highly uncertain
  • Fed's new framework links policy actions to economic outcomes
  • Fed's forward guidance allows it to respond to changes as they happen
  • Fed is not willing to accept very high inflation, or persistently high inflation
  • economic path tied to curbing virus, finding vaccine
  • economy has begun to recover, and unemployment rate down

