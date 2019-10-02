Fed's Williams: US economy is very strong if you just look in the rearview mirror
Looking ahead it's not so great
- Outlook for economy is a mixed picture
- Looking ahead there are a number of crosscurrents leading to slower growth
- We are seeing a pullback in international trade
- Lots of uncertainties and risks ahead
- Part of the yield curve inversion is due to monetary policy actions by other global central banks, we should be careful in drawing conclusions
Is a dovish Fed going to save the day?