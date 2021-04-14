Fed's Williams: Vaccinations and stronger business activity may limit long-term economic damage

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the NY Fed President

  • The economy is still quite far from maximum employment
  • He believes the US economy will get back to full strength
  • Jobs should return in the next year or two
  • Inflation is going to be volatile but he expects it to stay relatively subdued near the 2% goal
This is right out of the FOMC hymn book. There isn't much to separate the different Fed talking heads at the moment.

More:
  • Conditions to adjust policy are 'a long way off'

