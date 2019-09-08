Following the PBOC RRR cut on Friday, analyst tips a lower MLF interest rate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Reports of an item in the China Securities Journal today citing an analyst forecasting a cut to the MLF rate in September 

MLF is the Medium-term Lending Facility:
  • can be three, six and 12 months loans 
  • loans to banks
Most recent lending via the MLF has been at 3.30%
----
I posted on a similar report last week (of a cut to MLF rate). Looks like its on the way. Over the weekend we got trade balance data from China in which I touched on stimulus efforts in China, and again today:
Reports of an item in the China Securities Journal today citing an analyst forecasting a cut to the MLF rate in September 
One the one hand you have a slowing China economy in the face of trade war impacts and on the other a boost to stimulus. One is a negative for risk, t'other a positive. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose