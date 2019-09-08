Following the PBOC RRR cut on Friday, analyst tips a lower MLF interest rate

Reports of an item in the China Securities Journal today citing an analyst forecasting a cut to the MLF rate in September

MLF is the Medium-term Lending Facility:

can be three, six and 12 months loans



loans to banks Most recent lending via the MLF has been at 3.30%

----

I posted on a similar report last week (of a cut to MLF rate). Looks like its on the way. Over the weekend we got trade balance data from China in which I touched on stimulus efforts in China, and again today:





One the one hand you have a slowing China economy in the face of trade war impacts and on the other a boost to stimulus. One is a negative for risk, t'other a positive.







