FOMC leaves rates and bond buying unchanged, makes virtually no changes to statement

Fed funds unchanged at 0.00-0.25%, as expected

Interest on excess reserves unchanged at 0.10%, as expected

Economic activity and employment have continued to recover vs 'picked up' in prior statement

Overall financial conditions remain accommodative vs improved in recent months

There is effectively no change to this statement. Only a few words are changed and the meaning is exactly the same.





This is truly a non-event. Powell will hold a press conference at the bottom of the hour but he will surely try his best not to do or say anything that could be seen as political. I expect it will be a short one.

