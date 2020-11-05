FOMC leaves rates and bond buying unchanged, makes virtually no changes to statement

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights of the November 5, 2020 FOMC statement

  • Fed funds unchanged at 0.00-0.25%, as expected
  • Interest on excess reserves unchanged at 0.10%, as expected
  • Economic activity and employment have continued to recover vs 'picked up' in prior statement
  • Overall financial conditions remain accommodative vs improved in recent months
There is effectively no change to this statement. Only a few words are changed and the meaning is exactly the same.

This is truly a non-event. Powell will hold a press conference at the bottom of the hour but he will surely try his best not to do or say anything that could be seen as political. I expect it will be a short one.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose