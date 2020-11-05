FOMC leaves rates and bond buying unchanged, makes virtually no changes to statement
Highlights of the November 5, 2020 FOMC statement
- Fed funds unchanged at 0.00-0.25%, as expected
- Interest on excess reserves unchanged at 0.10%, as expected
- Economic activity and employment have continued to recover vs 'picked up' in prior statement
- Overall financial conditions remain accommodative vs improved in recent months
There is effectively no change to this statement. Only a few words are changed and the meaning is exactly the same.
This is truly a non-event. Powell will hold a press conference at the bottom of the hour but he will surely try his best not to do or say anything that could be seen as political. I expect it will be a short one.