FOMC meet December 15 & 16 - some Fed watchers say the Bank could ease further before this meeting

Due to

the huge surge in COVID-19 infections

the stumbling over further stimulus in a now 'lame duck' Congress

Stan Chart analysts say if the Fed considers it necessary to ease its likely to do so in coming weeks, ahead of the FOMC meeting. Not to wait until the meeting.





Likely policy action includes:

increase monthly US Treasury purchases by about 50% (i.e. to USD 120bn / mth)

could add measures targeted at encouraging credit provision to business

While there are already some market expectations of a move at the December meeting an earlier move would have an impact from (1) the 'surprise' timing and also by (2) a concerned Fed acting aggressively.





Stan Chart say:

Treasury yields would fall immediately

USD likely to fall against G10 currencies

----