The next Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee meeting is March 16 & 17.

The so called 'blackout period', which means no Fed officials speak, starts a week-and-a-half before each FOMC meeting.







Bostic speaks at 2000 GMT on macroeconomic policy



Atlanta head Bostic is due to speak Friday (5 March) and after that, silence!