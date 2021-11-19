FOMCs Waller: Would be in favor of doubling the taper in January

policy is also about setting expectations for the entire rate path



I am concerned markets don't think we can get inflation under control the next three – five years

I would rather and the taper before raising interest rates



We can get ahead and accelerate the taper



My preference is to go fast on the taper



If in January we double the pace of tapering, we would be done by beginning of April



That would give us more policy space with rate hikes as early as Q2 2022



We can't just sit around and wait for inflation to disappear



Sounds good to me. Will it fly with the Fed Chair (who ever that is) and the other Fed officials.

