Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen is under consideration to be Biden’s Treasury secretary

Reports cite unnamed 'people familiar'.

One of those people says Yellen has withdrawn from an upcoming speaking engagement because she is in contention for the Treas. job.





Yellen works currently as a distinguished fellow in residence at the Brookings Institution. She is also been one of a number of economists who have briefed President-elect Biden on the state of the economy.

She was Federal Reserve System Chair from 2014 to 2018 (and Vice-Chair prior to that, 2010 to 2014). Trump replaced her in the position with currenct Chair J. Powell.