Global policy easing rolls on - Bank of Korea cuts key rate to 1.50% (from 1.75%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Central bank in South Korea cuts rates 

The Bloomberg survey of analysts had 10 of 25 expecting a 25bp cut. So, its not wholly unexpected but it was not the consensus call either.

BOk paying heed to economic developments in the country 9the data has been worsening) along with signs easing will continue globally, and the japan curbs on tech products bound for Sth Korea.

Live footage of nearly every central bank meeting around the world of late:





