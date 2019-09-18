Gundlach: The Fed is almost anxious to start growing balance sheet

Jeff Gundlach on CNBC:





The Fed has an easy job, the bond market says one cut

The real question is 'what's going to happen to the dots', the Fed probably wishes they never came up with the dots

I think dots may signal another cut this year and none next year

Clearly short rates getting out of the Fed's control is problematic

There aren't enough reserves in the system for the market

Short-rates spiking is 'in no way positive'

There are pockets in the system where liquidity isn't there and this is in a stable situation, imagine a different environment

I think they will expand the balance sheet

People now feel like negative rates are a semi-permanent policy

Negative rates are a short-term solution that exacerbates long-term problem on debt

You're not going to hear 'mid-cycle adjustment' today

The data is nowhere near as scary as it as a month ago

The Fed doesn't really need to cut rates



The mid-cycle adjustment language is an interesting one. Powell is going to be directly asked about it today and it's a tough one to dance around.