Heads up for a PBOC interest rate decision due Monday 22 February

The People's Bank of China will set the one and five year Loan Prime Rates.





1 year is currently 3.85%

5 year is currently 4.65%

Both are likely to remain unchanged. They've been where they are since April of 2020. The LPR is set in reference to the rate on the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF), its a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. Expectations are the PBOC will lower the one-year rate in Q2 this year.











This normally happens on the 20th of the month but given that is Saturday it'll be the 22nd this month (and next).