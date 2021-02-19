Heads up for a PBOC interest rate decision due Monday 22 February
The People's Bank of China will set the one and five year Loan Prime Rates.This normally happens on the 20th of the month but given that is Saturday it'll be the 22nd this month (and next).
1 year is currently 3.85%
5 year is currently 4.65%
- Both are likely to remain unchanged. They've been where they are since April of 2020.
The LPR is set in reference to the rate on the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF), its a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. Expectations are the PBOC will lower the one-year rate in Q2 this year.