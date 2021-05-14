Heads up for two big US Friday events: Fed's Kaplan speaking ("Lets talk taper" guy) & Retail sales

Federal Reserve Dallas branch President Robert Kaplan will be speaking on 14 May 2021 

  • 1700 GMT
  • as part of a moderated discussion in a University of Texas virtual event
Kaplan has been urging the FOMC to begin discussing winding back stimulus a little:
Also on the ticket for Friday US time is retail sales data for April 
  • due at 1230 GMT 
  • headline expected +1%, prior was +9.7% 
  • as you can see, expectations for April are much lower following the massive surge in March (stimulus cheques contributed in March)
  • higher auto sales are expected again
  • gas prices were more or less flat despite an increase in mobility as the US recovers from the pandemic
