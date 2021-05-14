Heads up for two big US Friday events: Fed's Kaplan speaking ("Lets talk taper" guy) & Retail sales

Federal Reserve Dallas branch President Robert Kaplan will be speaking on 14 May 2021

1700 GMT

as part of a moderated discussion in a University of Texas virtual event

Kaplan has been urging the FOMC to begin discussing winding back stimulus a little:

Also on the ticket for Friday US time is retail sales data for April

due at 1230 GMT

headline expected +1%, prior was +9.7%

as you can see, expectations for April are much lower following the massive surge in March (stimulus cheques contributed in March) higher auto sales are expected again

gas prices were more or less flat despite an increase in mobility as the US recovers from the pandemic



