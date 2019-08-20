Here's a call for a September and December Federal Reserve rate cut

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Not waiting for Fed Chair Powell to speak at Jackson Hole (Friday 23rd August at 1400 GMT) Standard Chartered with a call on what to expect from the FOMC:

Fed funds target rate   
  • adding a 25bps cut in September (we expect two dissents again)
  • We continue to forecast a cut in December, as well
Stan Chart citing:
  • heightened trade uncertainty
  • ongoing deterioration in global growth
US economic fundamentals remain solid, for now
  • strong labour market and consumer spending
  • However, both coincident and leading indicators from the goods sector have been deteriorating." 
"Core inflation remains below the FOMC's medium-term 2% objective...
  • we expect the policy stance to remain dovish until either trade and growth concerns abate, core inflation tops 2% or wage growth tops 3.5% y/y, roughly the latest cycle's peak."



