Here's a call for a September and December Federal Reserve rate cut

Not waiting for Fed Chair Powell to speak at Jackson Hole (Friday 23rd August at 1400 GMT) Standard Chartered with a call on what to expect from the FOMC:

Fed funds target rate

adding a 25bps cut in September (we expect two dissents again)

We continue to forecast a cut in December, as well

Stan Chart citing:

heightened trade uncertainty

ongoing deterioration in global growth

US economic fundamentals remain solid, for now

strong labour market and consumer spending

However, both coincident and leading indicators from the goods sector have been deteriorating."

"Core inflation remains below the FOMC's medium-term 2% objective...

we expect the policy stance to remain dovish until either trade and growth concerns abate, core inflation tops 2% or wage growth tops 3.5% y/y, roughly the latest cycle's peak."













