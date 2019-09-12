Here's a downside call for EUR/USD on the ECB

I posted a preview summary for the European Central Bank policy meeting here:

If you check it outy ou'll see a preponderance of calls for the upside risk for EUR.

An alternative view now, this snippet via TD:

Analysts there looking for:

20bps rate cut

tiering

40bn EUR per month of QE

no rate hike projection until mid 2021 at the earliest

And:

We're more comfortable with the rates view than QE, as QE will likely be a contentious decision.

Our dovish ECB call has us looking for downside risks to EURUSD. We think spot will be more sensitive to a large QE announcement than rate cuts as much of the expected Fed/ECB policy path differential already looks priced.





